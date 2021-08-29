Core Alternative Capital Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 770.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $268.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.