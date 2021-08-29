Cortex (CTXC) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Cortex has a market cap of $36.65 million and $4.06 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,549,640 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

