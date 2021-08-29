CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 36.9% in August

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the July 29th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CSGP stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.