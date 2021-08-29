Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.