Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $166,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

