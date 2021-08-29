Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Costco Wholesale worth $314,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

