Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $166,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

