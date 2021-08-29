Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

COUR opened at $37.68 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,707.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,272 shares of company stock valued at $28,065,638.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

