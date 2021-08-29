Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Covetrus worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Covetrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 139,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,210 shares of company stock worth $1,629,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

