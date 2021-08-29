Creative Planning Acquires 25,248 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.