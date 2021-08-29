Creative Planning Acquires New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000. Creative Planning owned 0.64% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000.

VUSB stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11.

