Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $50,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

