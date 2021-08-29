Creative Planning Buys 22,813 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Continental Resources worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

