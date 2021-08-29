Creative Planning Buys 9,473 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

