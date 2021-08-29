Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

