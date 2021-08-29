Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,271 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

