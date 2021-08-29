Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.72% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.20. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

