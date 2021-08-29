Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.35% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,715 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after buying an additional 533,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 185,703 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,966,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 388,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.