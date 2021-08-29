Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $438.30 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.04. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.