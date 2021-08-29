Creative Planning Has $6.49 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

