Creative Planning Has $6.58 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

