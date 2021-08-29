Creative Planning Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108,858 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

