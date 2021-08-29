Creative Planning Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $954.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $955.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

