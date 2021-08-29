Creative Planning Has $7.55 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.