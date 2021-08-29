Creative Planning Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $609.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

