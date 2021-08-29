Creative Planning Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $207.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.