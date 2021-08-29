Creative Planning Has $9.53 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

PSX opened at $72.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

