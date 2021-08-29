Creative Planning Has $9.88 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

