Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

