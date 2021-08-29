Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ACWX stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

