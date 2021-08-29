Creative Planning Purchases 1,304 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 141.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 507.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,133. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $257.48 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.