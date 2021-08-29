Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.