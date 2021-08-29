Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,700 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 797,837 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.22 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

