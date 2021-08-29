Creative Planning Sells 11,968 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.