Creative Planning Sells 15,596 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 80,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

