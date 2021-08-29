Creative Planning Sells 28,559 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.