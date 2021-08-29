Creative Planning Sells 30,196 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,196 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after acquiring an additional 444,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

TD opened at $66.07 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.