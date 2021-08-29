Creative Planning Sells 44,961 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,961 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

