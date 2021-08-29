Creative Planning Sells 50,490 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,490 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34.

