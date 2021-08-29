Creative Planning Sells 5,377 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,782 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

