Creative Planning Sells 8,029 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 50.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

NYSE NSC opened at $260.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

