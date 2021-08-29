Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 30.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 144.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

