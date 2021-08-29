Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Credicorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.70. 222,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,457. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

