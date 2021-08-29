Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DHY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.