Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the July 29th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DHY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

