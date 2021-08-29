Credits (CS) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $85,814.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

