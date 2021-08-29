CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CRH worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 15.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. 386,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,556. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

