Critical Review: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 22.55% 27.94% 15.85% Lazard 15.75% 57.66% 8.57%

This table compares Federated Hermes and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.33 $326.36 million $3.23 10.70 Lazard $2.65 billion 1.93 $402.46 million $3.60 13.54

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federated Hermes and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 2 0 0 1.67 Lazard 0 3 4 0 2.57

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.86%. Lazard has a consensus target price of $47.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lazard beats Federated Hermes on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

