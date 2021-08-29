Critical Review: New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73% New Senior Investment Group -8.40% -13.74% -1.54%

70.0% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City Office REIT pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Senior Investment Group pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 4.36 $4.53 million $1.22 13.20 New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.15 -$3.76 million $0.71 12.10

City Office REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for City Office REIT and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60 New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus price target of $8.37, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Summary

City Office REIT beats New Senior Investment Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

