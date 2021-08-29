Critical Review: Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) versus ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.9% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -295.82% -109.68% -71.65% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $5.48 million 5.06 -$21.92 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.41 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viveve Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

