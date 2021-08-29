Critical Survey: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% First Majestic Silver 16.67% 7.11% 4.89%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NextSource Materials and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.23%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 9.01 $23.09 million $0.18 71.33

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine comprises 70 mining concessions covering an area of 2,159 hectares located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in MÃ©xico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

